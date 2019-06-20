 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
4" Rose Gold "Tentacles" Box Pipe

by Stash Lab Technologies

About this product

Highlights: - Tentacle design raised glass - Made from quality borosilicate glass - 4" length - Easy to clean - Carb hole on the left side of the bowl - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Made in the U.S.A. - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable carry it anywhere!Brighten up the night with this unique box spoon pipe. Distinguished by an eye-catching iridescent rose gold color, this is a must have for smoking enthusiasts. Handblown in Los Angeles, California, this pipe is carefully crafted with a raised tentacle design that give the piece a life of its own. Just don’t let Area 51 know we leaked this alien baby…

1 customer review

JohnClyde44

Definitly a cool purchase. I love how its rectangular shape sits in my hands. Also the pink is even more pink in person!

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!