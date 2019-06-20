JohnClyde44
on June 20th, 2019
Definitly a cool purchase. I love how its rectangular shape sits in my hands. Also the pink is even more pink in person!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Highlights: - Tentacle design raised glass - Made from quality borosilicate glass - 4" length - Easy to clean - Carb hole on the left side of the bowl - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Made in the U.S.A. - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable carry it anywhere!Brighten up the night with this unique box spoon pipe. Distinguished by an eye-catching iridescent rose gold color, this is a must have for smoking enthusiasts. Handblown in Los Angeles, California, this pipe is carefully crafted with a raised tentacle design that give the piece a life of its own. Just don’t let Area 51 know we leaked this alien baby…
on June 20th, 2019
Definitly a cool purchase. I love how its rectangular shape sits in my hands. Also the pink is even more pink in person!