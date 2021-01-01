About this product

Highlights:



- Tentacle design raised glass

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- 4" length

- Easy to clean

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Made in the U.S.A.

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable



carry it anywhere!Brighten up the night with this unique box spoon pipe. Distinguished by an eye-catching iridescent rose gold color, this is a must have for smoking enthusiasts. Handblown in Los Angeles, California, this pipe is carefully crafted with a raised tentacle design that give the piece a life of its own.



Just don’t let Area 51 know we leaked this alien baby…