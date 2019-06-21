 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1.75" Original Monkey Pipe

1.75" Original Monkey Pipe

by Stash Lab Technologies

$23.99MSRP

About this product

Identified by the unique 'Monkey Eye' logo, the monkey pipe is also the original discreet hand pipe. For over 20 years, these pipes have been handmade in Portland, Oregon using premium quality hardwood and sleek anodized aluminum. Pop the Monkey Pipe out of your pocket and turn the swivel lid out to access the mouthpiece. With two side ventilation holes, this pipe gets some of the smoothest hits we've ever experienced from a dry pipe. Available in 8 unique colors! Highlights: - Dimensions: 1.75" x 0.75" - Proudly made in the USA - 2 ventilation holes for extra cooling - Branded recognizable logo - Striking hardwood and anodized aluminum - Wooden swivel lid - Recessed nickel plated mouthpiece - Pocket sized - Hardwood Varies In Light/Dark Color - Genuine monkey pipe

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!