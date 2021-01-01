About this product

Identified by the unique 'Monkey Eye' logo, the monkey pipe is also the original discreet hand pipe. For over 20 years, these pipes have been handmade in Portland, Oregon using premium quality hardwood and sleek anodized aluminum.



Pop the Monkey Pipe out of your pocket and turn the swivel lid out to access the mouthpiece. With two side ventilation holes, this pipe gets some of the smoothest hits we've ever experienced from a dry pipe. Available in 8 unique colors!



Highlights:



- Dimensions: 1.75" x 0.75"

- Proudly made in the USA

- 2 ventilation holes for extra cooling

- Branded recognizable logo

- Striking hardwood and anodized aluminum

- Wooden swivel lid

- Recessed nickel plated mouthpiece

- Pocket sized

- Hardwood Varies In Light/Dark Color

- Genuine monkey pipe