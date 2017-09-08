 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hawaiian Dutch

by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

5.01
Hawaiian Dutch
About this product

Sativa 70 / Indica 30 / THC: 22.8-26.6% Lineage: Dutch Treat x Hawaiian Sativa Hawaiian Dutch is a silky smooth sativa that satisfies even the discerning smoker. It combines the wickedly popular Dutch Treat, an indica-dominant hybrid, with a pure Hawaiian sativa. The result is a truly epic smoking experience, even for the connoisseur. The Dutch, as we like to call it, carries an understated, slightly earthy, citrus smell, and an exquisite taste. The effects reflect the hybrid lineage, giving you the sativa rush of focused, uplifting energy, along with the classic indica body high. This particular phenotype is the best we have ever seen, and was developed by a friend of ours - shout out to Will F.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Xtlman

Pretty tasty and quite stony. Traveled from Vegas to Seattle for a short vacation and was browsing the strains available outside of Nevada. This was a substitute for the ever illusive Green Crack strain I have yet been able to find. The flower hits pretty quick, and in my opinion tastes much better in a pipe than by vape. Pretty buds, lots of crystals and a nice limey green color.

About this strain

Dutch Hawaiian

Dutch Hawaiian is a smooth sativa created by crossing Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. Beautiful stinky buds offer an earthy citrus smell that carries into the flavor of the smoke incredibly well. This balanced high may send you into a cerebral bliss before sending your body on a journey toward the clouds.

About this brand

WE GROW AND SELL CANNABIS EXCLUSIVELY IN WASHINGTON STATE…NEAR CANADA. WE ARE ROOTED IN SUPERIOR GENETICS COLLECTED FROM THE BEST BREEDERS IN THE WORLD…AND IN OUR COLLECTIVE LOVE OF SNOWBOARDING THE LEGENDARY MT. BAKER. OUR GROWERS HAVE DECADES OF CULTIVATION EXPERIENCE…AND, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR BUDS ARE HAND-TRIMMED BY HIPPIES WITH DECADES OF EXPERIENCE…AND FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR ULTRA-EFFICIENT GROWING METHODS AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGIES ALLOW US TO USE NO MORE SWEATSHOP LABOR THAN IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. WE STRIVE FOR CONSISTENCY, QUALITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY IN EVERYTHING WE DO…EXCELLENCE IS NOT AN ACT, BUT A HABIT. WE ARE SUBDUED EXCITEMENT…AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE PROVIDE.