Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Sativa 70 / Indica 30 / THC: 22.8-26.6% Lineage: Dutch Treat x Hawaiian Sativa Hawaiian Dutch is a silky smooth sativa that satisfies even the discerning smoker. It combines the wickedly popular Dutch Treat, an indica-dominant hybrid, with a pure Hawaiian sativa. The result is a truly epic smoking experience, even for the connoisseur. The Dutch, as we like to call it, carries an understated, slightly earthy, citrus smell, and an exquisite taste. The effects reflect the hybrid lineage, giving you the sativa rush of focused, uplifting energy, along with the classic indica body high. This particular phenotype is the best we have ever seen, and was developed by a friend of ours - shout out to Will F.
on September 8th, 2017
Pretty tasty and quite stony. Traveled from Vegas to Seattle for a short vacation and was browsing the strains available outside of Nevada. This was a substitute for the ever illusive Green Crack strain I have yet been able to find. The flower hits pretty quick, and in my opinion tastes much better in a pipe than by vape. Pretty buds, lots of crystals and a nice limey green color.
