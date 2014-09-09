About this product

Sativa 70 / Indica 30 / THC: 22.8-26.6%

Lineage: Dutch Treat x Hawaiian Sativa



Hawaiian Dutch is a silky smooth sativa that satisfies even the discerning smoker. It combines the wickedly popular Dutch Treat, an indica-dominant hybrid, with a pure Hawaiian sativa. The result is a truly epic smoking experience, even for the connoisseur. The Dutch, as we like to call it, carries an understated, slightly earthy, citrus smell, and an exquisite taste. The effects reflect the hybrid lineage, giving you the sativa rush of focused, uplifting energy, along with the classic indica body high. This particular phenotype is the best we have ever seen, and was developed by a friend of ours - shout out to Will F.