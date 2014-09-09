Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
Hawaiian Dutch
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Sativa 70 / Indica 30 / THC: 22.8-26.6%
Lineage: Dutch Treat x Hawaiian Sativa
Hawaiian Dutch is a silky smooth sativa that satisfies even the discerning smoker. It combines the wickedly popular Dutch Treat, an indica-dominant hybrid, with a pure Hawaiian sativa. The result is a truly epic smoking experience, even for the connoisseur. The Dutch, as we like to call it, carries an understated, slightly earthy, citrus smell, and an exquisite taste. The effects reflect the hybrid lineage, giving you the sativa rush of focused, uplifting energy, along with the classic indica body high. This particular phenotype is the best we have ever seen, and was developed by a friend of ours - shout out to Will F.
Dutch Hawaiian effects
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
