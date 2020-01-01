 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Land Yacht ceramic bong

by SUMMERLAND

About this product

When The Land Yacht cruises into town, people take notice. With sleek lines and a roomy double chamber, the largest piece in Summerland's collection not only holds more smoke, it looks great doing it. Sail straight into the high life on The Land Yacht, you deserve it. 12.5"H x 7"W We use only the best lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time.

About this brand

Bongs & Pipes for contemporary consumption. Hand crafted in California.