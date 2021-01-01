About this product

When The Land Yacht cruises into town, people take notice. With sleek lines and a roomy double chamber, the largest piece in Summerland's collection not only holds more smoke, it looks great doing it. Sail straight into the high life on The Land Yacht, you deserve it.



12.5"H x 7"W



We use only the best lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time.