A hemp-only tincture featuring organically grown whole hemp flower extracted with organic cane alcohol using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years - then expertly infused into medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil. This process leaves 0.5% or less alcohol in the MCT oil infusion, making this tincture perfect for those that wish to avoid alcohol-based tinctures. This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made of only Oregon-grown whole hemp flower, blended for its amazingly high cannabinoid content. Great for those who may have sensitivities to other herbs. Sativa for daytime use. Ingredients: Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, Oregon-grown whole hemp flower and d-limonene. Usually contains approximately 250mg CBD, 30mg CBC, and under 0.3% THC. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other naturally occuring constituents of the hemp plant. Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)
on November 5th, 2018
This cabs has helped me manage my pain levels and has enhanced sleep.
on September 10th, 2018
I have been using pure CBD oil to help control my autoimmune neuropathy and other autoimmune symptoms for several years. Seven weeks ago I went to a bend OR dispensary that didn't carry any plain CBD oil and I allowed myself to be talked into trying this. It was totally useless. After giving it six weeks, all my symptoms continued to get worse, so I threw out both bottles and went back to a pure CBD oil from another manufacturer. I won't buy this stuff again.
on August 6th, 2018
This oil has helped me be able to walk without pain and be able to do my part-time work as a airport greeter. It really works when pain pills didn't and the pain gell didn't either. I will use this oil from now on. Thanks.