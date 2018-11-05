About this product

A hemp-only tincture featuring organically grown whole hemp flower extracted with organic cane alcohol using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years - then expertly infused into medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil. This process leaves 0.5% or less alcohol in the MCT oil infusion, making this tincture perfect for those that wish to avoid alcohol-based tinctures. This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made of only Oregon-grown whole hemp flower, blended for its amazingly high cannabinoid content. Great for those who may have sensitivities to other herbs. Sativa for daytime use. Ingredients: Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, Oregon-grown whole hemp flower and d-limonene. Usually contains approximately 250mg CBD, 30mg CBC, and under 0.3% THC. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other naturally occuring constituents of the hemp plant. Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)