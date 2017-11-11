Fatpokey
on November 11th, 2017
I would love to see a price on this product but none shows up
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This package includes everything that you need in order to maximize your chances of having all of your seeds blossom into adolescence. You will be able to quickly, easily, and significantly increase your germination success percentages with this all-inclusive kit. The Total Germination Package includes the following: Seedling Tray Humidity Dome Seedling Heat Mat Heat Mat Thermostat Rock Wool Cube Medium
on November 11th, 2017
I would love to see a price on this product but none shows up