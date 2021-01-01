Loading…
Super Closet

Total Germination Package

About this product

This package includes everything that you need in order to maximize your chances of having all of your seeds blossom into adolescence. You will be able to quickly, easily, and significantly increase your germination success percentages with this all-inclusive kit.

The Total Germination Package includes the following:

Seedling Tray
Humidity Dome
Seedling Heat Mat
Heat Mat Thermostat
Rock Wool Cube Medium
