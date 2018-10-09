 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Fruit Snacks - Mixed Berry - Recreational

by Sweet Grass

About this product

Say hey, what's up, hello to Sweet Grass's first pure THC distillate product. All made with real fruit juice and non-gluten ingredients, the first of the trio offers a mouth-watering fusion of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry. Feed your fruit tooth with this 5mg microdose, perfect for the cannacurious and seasoned stoner alike to get to "Know thy Groove."

louprincipe

I purchased it yesterday after I ate lunch, took away my pain after about an hour, but this morning I took it first thing on an empty stomach, feeling real good, energized in brain thinking, with a relaxed body high, but not couch locked. Just a good normal stress free level, similar to Durban Poison. Staying focused without feeling tired. Professor Lou www.SellYourWayToSuccess.com

In 2009, Sweet Grass began its journey producing freshly baked, cannabis-infused edibles. Today, with the help of our in-house cultivation, we pride ourselves on our true crop-to-cookie delivery, and distribute our award-winning confections to nearly 500 recreational and medical dispensaries throughout Colorado. Both consistency and potency have always been king here at Sweet Grass, which is why we choose to infuse our edibles with only the best: pure THC distillate and our slow-simmered, full-flower cannabutter. Through it all, consistency, safety, and effect are guaranteed to ensure the most delicious and elevated experience that keeps our customers coming back for more.