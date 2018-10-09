1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
Say hey, what's up, hello to Sweet Grass's first pure THC distillate product. All made with real fruit juice and non-gluten ingredients, the first of the trio offers a mouth-watering fusion of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry. Feed your fruit tooth with this 5mg microdose, perfect for the cannacurious and seasoned stoner alike to get to "Know thy Groove."
I purchased it yesterday after I ate lunch, took away my pain after about an hour, but this morning I took it first thing on an empty stomach, feeling real good, energized in brain thinking, with a relaxed body high, but not couch locked. Just a good normal stress free level, similar to Durban Poison. Staying focused without feeling tired. Professor Lou www.SellYourWayToSuccess.com