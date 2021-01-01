Sweet Grass
Fruit Snacks - Mixed Berry - Recreational
About this product
Say hey, what's up, hello to Sweet Grass's first pure THC distillate product. All made with real fruit juice and non-gluten ingredients, the first of the trio offers a mouth-watering fusion of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry. Feed your fruit tooth with this 5mg microdose, perfect for the cannacurious and seasoned stoner alike to get to "Know thy Groove."
