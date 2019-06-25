 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Superglue

by Taste Budz

About this product

A hybrid strain cross (Afghani and Northern Lights), Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine fragrance. Superglue brings calming to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon. THC: 23.3% 60% Indica / 40% Sativa Genetics: Afghani x Northern Lights #5

4 customer reviews

Ravenna

Got a a dispensary here at Plus Dispensary in Portland Oregon. I actually had to look strain up.All they had was name and no description. $40 for an ounce. Feels and tastes good but theirs is very roughly trimmed compared to pics here. Price not bad.Staff rough on edges

Kush61

It taste awesome and it came. From. Choice. On page ave jackson mi

peterny1994

MY NEW FAV STRAIN [; Verry potent with super sticky buds that is pretty harsh if you take a big hit, it'll leave you coughing for a good minute, One of my new top 2 fav strains!

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.

About this brand

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.