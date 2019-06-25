Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
on June 25th, 2019
Got a a dispensary here at Plus Dispensary in Portland Oregon. I actually had to look strain up.All they had was name and no description. $40 for an ounce. Feels and tastes good but theirs is very roughly trimmed compared to pics here. Price not bad.Staff rough on edges
on May 17th, 2019
It taste awesome and it came. From. Choice. On page ave jackson mi
on April 9th, 2019
MY NEW FAV STRAIN [; Verry potent with super sticky buds that is pretty harsh if you take a big hit, it'll leave you coughing for a good minute, One of my new top 2 fav strains!
Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.