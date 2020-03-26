Taste Budz
Superglue
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
A hybrid strain cross (Afghani and Northern Lights), Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine fragrance. Superglue brings calming to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.
THC: 23.3%
60% Indica / 40% Sativa
Genetics: Afghani x Northern Lights #5
Superglue effects
Reported by real people like you
288 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!