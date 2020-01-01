Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of the Mango strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha-Pinene Myrcene D-Limonene Terpinolene Linalool Terpineol alpha-Humulene beta-Caryophyllene Caryophyllene Oxide alpha-Bisabolol Camphene beta-Pinene Ocimene Nerolidol Citronellol Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Be the first to review this product.
The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.