 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Mango Terpene Blend

Mango Terpene Blend

by Mohawk Hemp

Write a review
Mohawk Hemp Concentrates Terpenes Mango Terpene Blend
Mohawk Hemp Concentrates Terpenes Mango Terpene Blend

$20.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of the Mango strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha-Pinene Myrcene D-Limonene Terpinolene Linalool Terpineol alpha-Humulene beta-Caryophyllene Caryophyllene Oxide alpha-Bisabolol Camphene beta-Pinene Ocimene Nerolidol Citronellol Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mango

Mango
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

About this brand

Mohawk Hemp Logo
A curation of Premium Hemp CBD Flower, all compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and meeting our standards that put our selection of products on the top shelf of quality.