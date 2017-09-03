Mohawk Hemp
Mango Terpene Blend
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of the Mango strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:
alpha-Pinene
Myrcene
D-Limonene
Terpinolene
Linalool
Terpineol
alpha-Humulene
beta-Caryophyllene
Caryophyllene Oxide
alpha-Bisabolol
Camphene
beta-Pinene
Ocimene
Nerolidol
Citronellol
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
alpha-Pinene
Myrcene
D-Limonene
Terpinolene
Linalool
Terpineol
alpha-Humulene
beta-Caryophyllene
Caryophyllene Oxide
alpha-Bisabolol
Camphene
beta-Pinene
Ocimene
Nerolidol
Citronellol
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Mango effects
Reported by real people like you
365 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!