Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Sour Diesel normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha pinene myrcene alpha terpinene d-limonene terpinolene linalool terpineol geraniol trace amount alpha- humulene beta- caryophyllene alpha- bisabolol camphene ﻿trace amount ocimene nerolidol trace amount Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.