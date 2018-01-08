Mohawk Hemp
Sour Diesel Terpene Blend
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Sour Diesel normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:
alpha pinene
myrcene
alpha terpinene
d-limonene
terpinolene
linalool
terpineol
geraniol trace amount
alpha- humulene
beta- caryophyllene
alpha- bisabolol
camphene trace amount
ocimene
nerolidol trace amount
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
alpha pinene
myrcene
alpha terpinene
d-limonene
terpinolene
linalool
terpineol
geraniol trace amount
alpha- humulene
beta- caryophyllene
alpha- bisabolol
camphene trace amount
ocimene
nerolidol trace amount
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!