About this product

Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Sour Diesel normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:



alpha pinene

myrcene

alpha terpinene

d-limonene

terpinolene

linalool

terpineol

geraniol trace amount

alpha- humulene

beta- caryophyllene

alpha- bisabolol

camphene ﻿trace amount

ocimene

nerolidol trace amount

Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.



Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.