Psychic_Samurai_ on June 6th, 2019

❤️I am a blueberry and cannabis fanatic who believes in balance. So, Blue dream hits it home every time. Dark blue dream Is a perfect name for this because It has a deeper, blueberry smell and taste. I could literally live inside the container. I find dark blue a bit more indica feeling at times, but it seems like it is flexible. Providing energy during the day and making the lids a little heavy at night. My only problem with this strain is that it is SO GOOD that I Just want to smoke, smoke, and smoke, which Is entirely possible because it does not “burn” you out much. ❤️ I love it!😎✌🏼