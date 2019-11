revvyp on October 10th, 2019

This was my favorite CBD strain to help treat my chronic migraines. It didn't get me high but helped with the pain immensely. It tasted great in my vaporizer and hit smooth. It had a typical CBD flavor in my opinion, which is a kind of cheesy and earthy tone. It's sad that they've been having trouble stabilizing the flower and had to crossbreed it with another strain to get it stable. If they get this pure strain back I'll easily buy an oz of it.