  5. Russian Automatic (RNA) Hemp flower

Russian Automatic (RNA) Hemp flower

by Texas CannaBest

About this product

Russian Automatic (RNA) is a CBD Hybrid mixing AK-47 and Skunk Autoflower. Outdoor grown, RNA is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. Buds are light and fluffy with dark green color. Testing at: 14% CBD and 0.15% Delta-9-THC content. *Below federal and state Delta-9-THC thresholds: 0.3%* Bud Density: 4/10 Nug Size: Mostly smalls Slow cured. www.TexasCannaBest.com

Zombie_Raye

A nice heady buzz that smelled really earthy with hints of pine and resin.... Now to the point. Great for pain relief, PMS, etc. Not super strong but 1/4 of a pre-roll was enough for me to feel it.

Texas CannaBest ® (TC) was founded to help others help themselves. “Make each day your CannaBest!” ®