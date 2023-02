Russian Automatic (RNA) is a CBD Hybrid mixing AK-47 and Skunk Autoflower. Outdoor grown, RNA is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. Buds are light and fluffy with dark green color.



Testing at: 14% CBD and 0.15% Delta-9-THC content.

*Below federal and state Delta-9-THC thresholds: 0.3%*



Bud Density: 4/10

Nug Size: Mostly smalls

Slow cured.



