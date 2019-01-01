 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cheese Quake (UK Cheese x Querkle)

by Subcool's The Dank

Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds Cheese Quake (UK Cheese x Querkle)

CHEESE QUAKE (Exodus Cheese x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 55/45 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Heavy Producer • Tastes Like a Grape Cream Cheese Danish Preview: By combining the grapey-lavender taste of Purple Urkle with the unique smell and taste of Cheese we have created a flavor of Cannabis so incredible it instantly became my favorite Cheese hybrid. The inhale is a sweet Grape while the exhale is a combination of cherry and cheese. The high is strong and slightly trippy creating a mental energy that can be confusing, yet delightful. Strain Description: The taste, Like a Grape Cheese Danish is amazing and we already dig this new strain. Both variations of the females are special in their own way as far as flavor is concerned. The Urkle Dom has a more grape musty taste and the Cheese Dom that unusual cheese smell, but both of the females have the same euphoric head high combined with a body stone. I can't wait to have this strain tested at the lab I myself get really high after smoking it to the point of impairment and that's unusual for us. Its easy to smoke has a nice flavor but the high is much stronger than you would expect and I think Cheese Quake gets me higher with more pain relief that either of its parents. Phenotypes: large stocky Cheese colas covered in heavy resin and unusual terps Height: Medium height with good stockiness Yield: Large Huge heads and massive outdoor yeilds / Indoor and Outdoor Best way to grow: Un-topped, perfect for sog but top for height control Harvest: 8 weeks Sat/Ind: 30/70 Hybrid: Exodus Cheese X Space Queen Taste: Grape Cheese Danish / Funky / Cherries / Sweet

Cheese Quake

Cheese Quake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.