Subcool's The Dank
Cheese Quake (UK Cheese x Querkle)
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
CHEESE QUAKE
(Exodus Cheese x Querkle)
• Sativa/Indica 55/45 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days
• Heavy Producer • Tastes Like a Grape Cream Cheese Danish
By combining the grapey-lavender taste of Purple Urkle with the unique smell and taste of Cheese we have created a flavor of Cannabis so incredible it instantly became my favorite Cheese hybrid. The inhale is a sweet Grape while the exhale is a combination of cherry and cheese. The high is strong and slightly trippy creating a mental energy that can be confusing, yet delightful.
The taste, Like a Grape Cheese Danish is amazing and we already dig this new
strain. Both variations of the females are special in their own way as far
as flavor is concerned. The Urkle Dom has a more grape musty taste and the
Cheese Dom that unusual cheese smell, but both of the females have the same
euphoric head high combined with a body stone. I can't wait to have this
strain tested at the lab I myself get really high after smoking it to the point of impairment and that's unusual for us. Its easy to smoke has a nice flavor but the high is much stronger than you would expect and I think Cheese Quake gets me higher with more pain relief that either of its parents.
Phenotypes: large stocky Cheese colas covered in heavy resin and unusual terps
Height: Medium height with good stockiness
Yield: Large Huge heads and massive outdoor yeilds / Indoor and Outdoor
Best way to grow: Un-topped, perfect for sog but top for height control
Harvest: 8 weeks
Sat/Ind: 30/70
Hybrid: Exodus Cheese X Space Queen
Taste: Grape Cheese Danish / Funky / Cherries / Sweet
Cheese Quake effects
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
