Dino1972
on September 8th, 2019
Very tasty,smooth strain. The grape essence came through. Very relaxed with more than moderate pain relief. Definitely a daytime pain reliever. Very chill vibe on it though so not the most motivating.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
HURKLE (Harlequin x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia Preview: Nearly two years was spent creating this new High CBD strain that also incorporates a Indica style high as well as a yummy grape flavor. The high is calming and comes on fast in the head and body. Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor. The strain is super powdery mildew resistant. Strain Description: Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkles calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body. Phenotypes: This Indica dominant CBD strain comes packed with Myrcene for a calming effect that matches the pain killing relief of Cannabidiol Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears Yield: Medium to Heavy Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors Harvest: 56-60 Days Sativa / Indica 50/50 Hybrid: Harlequin X Querkle Taste: Hashy Grape oily flavor resembles an old school Indica
on September 8th, 2019
Very tasty,smooth strain. The grape essence came through. Very relaxed with more than moderate pain relief. Definitely a daytime pain reliever. Very chill vibe on it though so not the most motivating.
Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.