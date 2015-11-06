Loading…
Logo for the brand Subcool's The Dank

Subcool's The Dank

Hurkle (Harlequin x Querkle)

HybridTHC 7%CBD 7%

About this product

HURKLE
(Harlequin x Querkle)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia

Preview:
Nearly two years was spent creating this new High CBD strain that also incorporates a Indica style high as well as a yummy grape flavor. The high is calming and comes on fast in the head and body. Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor. The strain is super powdery mildew resistant.
Strain Description:

Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkles calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.

Phenotypes: This Indica dominant CBD strain comes packed with Myrcene for a calming effect that matches the pain killing relief of Cannabidiol

Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears

Yield: Medium to Heavy

Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors

Harvest: 56-60 Days

Sativa / Indica 50/50

Hybrid: Harlequin X Querkle

Taste: Hashy Grape oily flavor resembles an old school Indica

Hurkle effects

Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
