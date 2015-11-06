Subcool's The Dank
Hurkle (Harlequin x Querkle)
HybridTHC 7%CBD 7%
About this product
HURKLE
(Harlequin x Querkle)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia
Preview:
Nearly two years was spent creating this new High CBD strain that also incorporates a Indica style high as well as a yummy grape flavor. The high is calming and comes on fast in the head and body. Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor. The strain is super powdery mildew resistant.
Strain Description:
Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkles calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.
Phenotypes: This Indica dominant CBD strain comes packed with Myrcene for a calming effect that matches the pain killing relief of Cannabidiol
Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears
Yield: Medium to Heavy
Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors
Harvest: 56-60 Days
Sativa / Indica 50/50
Hybrid: Harlequin X Querkle
Taste: Hashy Grape oily flavor resembles an old school Indica
Hurkle effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
