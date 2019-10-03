About this product

VORTEX Cannabis Cup Winner! (Apollo-13 x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 80/20 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Extreme Nausea, Depression & Light Pain Preview: This is our most stable hybrid and most well received strain. When someone asks "which strain should I try"? I always recommend Vortex. This is a very unique Cindy-like plant with a bizarre twist! This strain is very potent. This strain has been known to cause sweats and a temperature rise. To put it simply…this is “Incredible Marijuana”!!! Strain Description: My oldest head stash crossed with my new favorite. Both parents have a similar pungent, rotten fruit, baby poo smell. Both carry heavy potency and copious amounts of resins. The resulting Hybrid cross fulfills my desire to have Apollo-13 in seed form even before we continue with the cubing. Sharing traits of both mom and dad some females lean so much towards Apollo some smokers can’t tell the difference in a blind taste. My favorite female is a sweet and sour girl that to me tasted like Sour Patch candy but I yielded close to 4 ounces with minimum training. She is easier to grow and trim than mom. Phenotypes: Variation with phenotypes like both parent strains Height: Short to medium with wide bushing and loads of bud sites perfect for SGROG Yield: Medium / I pulled 3.5 Ounces from a 40” Bush Indoor/ Outdoor: matures very fast Best Way to grow: Wide sagging bush with hundreds of bud sites. Lots of stakes and string Harvest Window: 50-55 days Sativa/ Indica: 80/20 Hybrid: Genius X P75 X Romulan X Cindy99 High type: heart racing, energizing, confusing, stoned, ripped curled under, stupidity Smells like Mango Snapple with lemon/ Taste like sweetened lemonade. Very unique Cindy like plant with a bizarre twist, very potent