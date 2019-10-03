Stonedreaper83
on October 3rd, 2019
Awesome strain
VORTEX Cannabis Cup Winner! (Apollo-13 x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 80/20 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Extreme Nausea, Depression & Light Pain Preview: This is our most stable hybrid and most well received strain. When someone asks "which strain should I try"? I always recommend Vortex. This is a very unique Cindy-like plant with a bizarre twist! This strain is very potent. This strain has been known to cause sweats and a temperature rise. To put it simply…this is “Incredible Marijuana”!!! Strain Description: My oldest head stash crossed with my new favorite. Both parents have a similar pungent, rotten fruit, baby poo smell. Both carry heavy potency and copious amounts of resins. The resulting Hybrid cross fulfills my desire to have Apollo-13 in seed form even before we continue with the cubing. Sharing traits of both mom and dad some females lean so much towards Apollo some smokers can’t tell the difference in a blind taste. My favorite female is a sweet and sour girl that to me tasted like Sour Patch candy but I yielded close to 4 ounces with minimum training. She is easier to grow and trim than mom. Phenotypes: Variation with phenotypes like both parent strains Height: Short to medium with wide bushing and loads of bud sites perfect for SGROG Yield: Medium / I pulled 3.5 Ounces from a 40” Bush Indoor/ Outdoor: matures very fast Best Way to grow: Wide sagging bush with hundreds of bud sites. Lots of stakes and string Harvest Window: 50-55 days Sativa/ Indica: 80/20 Hybrid: Genius X P75 X Romulan X Cindy99 High type: heart racing, energizing, confusing, stoned, ripped curled under, stupidity Smells like Mango Snapple with lemon/ Taste like sweetened lemonade. Very unique Cindy like plant with a bizarre twist, very potent
Vortex by Subcool's The Dank is a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain whose potency will pull you into a whirling mass of euphoria like a cosmic riptide. Its celestial parents Space Queen and Apollo 13 pass on a sweet and sour lemon aroma accented by notes of tropical mango, while its inherited effects can range from racy and energetic to heavy and disorienting. The staggering THC content of Vortex has won this sativa several awards including High Times' Best Sativa in 2010 and the High Times "Top 10" in 2007.