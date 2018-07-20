Subcool's The Dank
Vortex (Apollo-13 x Space Queen)
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
VORTEX
Cannabis Cup Winner!
(Apollo-13 x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 80/20 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Extreme Nausea, Depression & Light Pain
This is our most stable hybrid and most well received strain. When someone asks "which strain should I try"? I always recommend Vortex. This is a very unique Cindy-like plant with a bizarre twist! This strain is very potent. This strain has been known to cause sweats and a temperature rise. To put it simply…this is “Incredible Marijuana”!!!
My oldest head stash crossed with my new favorite. Both parents have a similar pungent, rotten fruit, baby poo smell. Both carry heavy potency and copious amounts of resins. The resulting Hybrid cross fulfills my desire to have Apollo-13 in seed form even before we continue with the cubing. Sharing traits of both mom and dad some females lean so much towards Apollo some smokers can’t tell the difference in a blind taste. My favorite female is a sweet and sour girl that to me tasted like Sour Patch candy but I yielded close to 4 ounces with minimum training. She is easier to grow and trim than mom.
Phenotypes: Variation with phenotypes like both parent strains
Height: Short to medium with wide bushing and loads of bud sites perfect for SGROG
Yield: Medium / I pulled 3.5 Ounces from a 40” Bush
Indoor/ Outdoor: matures very fast
Best Way to grow: Wide sagging bush with hundreds of bud sites. Lots of stakes and string
Harvest Window: 50-55 days
Sativa/ Indica: 80/20
Hybrid: Genius X P75 X Romulan X Cindy99
High type: heart racing, energizing, confusing, stoned, ripped curled under, stupidity
Smells like Mango Snapple with lemon/ Taste like sweetened lemonade.
Very unique Cindy like plant with a bizarre twist, very potent
Vortex effects
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
