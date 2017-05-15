CANNABIS CATECHISM Quantity Purchase 15-25-50
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
A deeper look than the pocket journal with dedicated sections for Flower, concentrate, and edible combined into a 118 page journal. The purpose of this journal is to chronicle the consumption of cannabis for individuals who like to enjoy the different flavors, aromas, and methods of consumption available. I hope this book will encourage people to savor the variation between different strains as well as the variations between the same strains from different growers and regions. This journal will be a means for you to note the flavors, appearance, method of consumption, as well as the overall experience you like the best and least. Utilize this as a quick reference guide to determine whether you would like a future choice in product.
on May 15th, 2017
The idea is decent, but the content and quality is pretty lacking. I use cannabis for medical reasons, but do enjoy the culture. This journal is geared toward rec use only, which is fine, but the entry experience is pretty low bar. Not room for much note taking, the design is a little immature and the overall binding / printing quality is pretty low. I'm an avid journal user and book buyer, so maybe my standards are too high, but if your interested in this, maybe try something from 'goldleaf'. A little more sophisticated, better content and much higher quality. That said, this book does tout its singular purpose, so there is no misdirection, and the data points are concise and simple in a good way. I just wish there was more than a single page type over and over.