ChrisNoble on May 15th, 2017

The idea is decent, but the content and quality is pretty lacking. I use cannabis for medical reasons, but do enjoy the culture. This journal is geared toward rec use only, which is fine, but the entry experience is pretty low bar. Not room for much note taking, the design is a little immature and the overall binding / printing quality is pretty low. I'm an avid journal user and book buyer, so maybe my standards are too high, but if your interested in this, maybe try something from 'goldleaf'. A little more sophisticated, better content and much higher quality. That said, this book does tout its singular purpose, so there is no misdirection, and the data points are concise and simple in a good way. I just wish there was more than a single page type over and over.