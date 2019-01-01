 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Waffles N' Syrup

by The Original Waffles Co.

$40.00MSRP

Full gram - Waffles N' Syrup features 0.8g of top-shelf nug run crumble topped with 0.2g of Timeless distillate. Strains vary based on flower availability. We source only the highest grade flower for our hand-crafted, small-batch Waffles & Co. crumble.

The Original Waffles Co. was founded in 2012 with the desire to create high-quality innovative cannabis medicine. Our signature product, Waffles N' Syrup, is completely unique and is said to resemble it’s namesake, waffles, and syrup. The mixture of 800 mg crumble topped with 200 mg distillate is handcrafted in small batches, which allows us to create unique flavor combinations. Our products are all nug-run, meaning that they are produced from the highest quality cannabis flower. Waffles & Syrup is crafted with the same distillate you’ve come to love from Timeless Vapes. Waffles & Syrup is meant to be dabbed, and when done at a low enough temperature you can actually taste the flavors of the distillate and the crumble individually!