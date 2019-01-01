 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

$50.00MSRP

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds cannabis strain is a result from a hybrid of two of the best auto flowering plants in the market. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds are mostly sativa. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds name is quite opposite to its real quality as a strain since it has a good size and is vigorous. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds also a resinous plant with its cannabis seeds giving off an intense smell and extreme power. This auto flowering plant will never disappoint you because it is highly productive. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds even quickly flowers within 45 days after its germination. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds grows only at a height of 50-60 cm. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds has a THC of 10-12%. Medically Dwarf Low-Flyer is great for relieving pain, stress and depression. It makes the patient feel happy, euphoric and relaxed. The low branching and compact bud makes it very ideal for growing indoors and outdoors in reduced space. It requires less tendering thus making it one of the commercial grower’s favorite. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds can also be good for beginner growers. It can be harvested 2 months after sprouting. No wonder Low dwarf has been one of the famous strains known.

About this strain

Red Dwarf

Red Dwarf

Red Dwarf is a rarer strain of cannabis that is an autoflowering plant. This trait comes from its cannabis ruderalis genetics, which is a third variety of the plant that’s usually not bred due to its lower THC content. The wonders of selective breeding from Buddha Seeds have resulted in seeds that grow to adulthood in an incredibly short six weeks. This strain’s squat, small plants are easy to grow in smaller spaces, making it a popular choice for growers who want something simple and fast. Indica-dominant, Red Dwarf will eventually make you sleepy, but not without some relaxed euphoria first.

About this brand

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.