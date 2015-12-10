About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds cannabis strain is a result from a hybrid of two of the best auto flowering plants in the market. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds are mostly sativa. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds name is quite opposite to its real quality as a strain since it has a good size and is vigorous. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds also a resinous plant with its cannabis seeds giving off an intense smell and extreme power. This auto flowering plant will never disappoint you because it is highly productive. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds even quickly flowers within 45 days after its germination. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds grows only at a height of 50-60 cm. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds has a THC of 10-12%. Medically Dwarf Low-Flyer is great for relieving pain, stress and depression. It makes the patient feel happy, euphoric and relaxed. The low branching and compact bud makes it very ideal for growing indoors and outdoors in reduced space. It requires less tendering thus making it one of the commercial grower’s favorite. Dwarf Low Flyer Marijuana Seeds can also be good for beginner growers. It can be harvested 2 months after sprouting. No wonder Low dwarf has been one of the famous strains known.