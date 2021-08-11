 Loading…

TabEASE Watermelon Delta 8 THC

by The TabEASE Company

About this product

Indulge in the world's sweetest D8 THC edibles on the market. Tabs are discrete, potent and consistent. Each tab consistently contains 20 mg D8 THC with 25 tabs in each package. Watermelon is a TabEASE engineered flavor that will not let down anyone who loves juicy flavors. -Uniform for consistent dosing -Sugar Free -Vegan -Gluten Free -Keto Friendly -Heat Resistant (wont melt in shipping or in a hot car) -Shelf Stable -Mouthwatering Flavors -Discrete and durable packaging

About this brand

Convenient and Consistent Cannabinoid Dosing. TabEASE are: Pharmaceutical sourced ingredients, flavorful and taste excellent, Vegan, gluten free, sugar free, low calorie, HEAT RESISTANT (wont melt in shipping or in a hot vehicle), consistent dosing, and discrete. 100% Hemp Derived and Federally legal Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN Tabs

2 customer reviews

Today
M........p
Great watermelon candy flavor, even better high
Today
S........2
These taste amazing! They take a couple minutes to melt in your mouth so the taste lasts awhile. I can take them pretty much anywhere since they fit in my pocket. These are by far my favorite edibles!