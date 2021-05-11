The TabEASE Company | Free Shipping
About this brand
Mouthwatering Edible Cannabis Candies
100% Hemp Derived and Federally legal Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN Tabs
🍭 Sugar Free
🥦 Vegan
🥖 Gluten Free and Keto Friendly
🔥 Heat Resistant and Shelf Stable
💊 Consistent Dosing
🤫 Discrete Packaging
🤤 Mouthwatering Flavor
👨⚕️PhD Formulated
For more information visit: https://www.tabease.com/
100% Hemp Derived and Federally legal Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN Tabs
🍭 Sugar Free
🥦 Vegan
🥖 Gluten Free and Keto Friendly
🔥 Heat Resistant and Shelf Stable
💊 Consistent Dosing
🤫 Discrete Packaging
🤤 Mouthwatering Flavor
👨⚕️PhD Formulated
For more information visit: https://www.tabease.com/