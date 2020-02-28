 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. TOQi Wireless Charging Pad

TOQi Wireless Charging Pad

by TOQi

Skip to Reviews
5.02
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Charging Pad
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Charging Pad
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Charging Pad
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Charging Pad
TOQi Vaping Vaporizer Accessories TOQi Wireless Charging Pad

$24.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Air wireless charging transmitter, ultra-thin and novel redefines the appearance and beauty of wireless charging. Featuring integrated communication, high-frequency oscillation, frequency control, status indication, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, over-current protection, foreign matter protection in one high-precision microcontroller. It supports 15W, 10W, 7.5W, and 5W fast charging, and can charge mobile phones supporting Qi Wireless Charging. The Charging Pad is Qi certified.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

TamaraBalazsovits

The slimmest charging pad I have ever used. Great design, the sleek matte black finish is a nice touch. It's Qi certified.

bronze_07

I have this charger in my living room and use it for both my TOQi 510 or for my phone. Although, I do have to remove my phone case every time I use the charging pad, because of the magnet in the back. It doesn't bother me since I prefer to charge my phone wirelessly. Love the non-slip finish as well!

About this brand

TOQi Logo
Introducing the first 510 thread compatible vaporizer battery with wireless charging, built-in USB-C, fast charging + accessories.