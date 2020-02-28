TamaraBalazsovits
on February 28th, 2020
The slimmest charging pad I have ever used. Great design, the sleek matte black finish is a nice touch. It's Qi certified.
$24.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Air wireless charging transmitter, ultra-thin and novel redefines the appearance and beauty of wireless charging. Featuring integrated communication, high-frequency oscillation, frequency control, status indication, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, over-current protection, foreign matter protection in one high-precision microcontroller. It supports 15W, 10W, 7.5W, and 5W fast charging, and can charge mobile phones supporting Qi Wireless Charging. The Charging Pad is Qi certified.
on February 25th, 2020
I have this charger in my living room and use it for both my TOQi 510 or for my phone. Although, I do have to remove my phone case every time I use the charging pad, because of the magnet in the back. It doesn't bother me since I prefer to charge my phone wirelessly. Love the non-slip finish as well!