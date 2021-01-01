About this product
Air wireless charging transmitter, ultra-thin and novel redefines the appearance and beauty of wireless charging. Featuring integrated communication, high-frequency oscillation, frequency control, status indication, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, over-current protection, foreign matter protection in one high-precision microcontroller.
It supports 15W, 10W, 7.5W, and 5W fast charging, and can charge mobile phones supporting Qi Wireless Charging. The Charging Pad is Qi certified.
It supports 15W, 10W, 7.5W, and 5W fast charging, and can charge mobile phones supporting Qi Wireless Charging. The Charging Pad is Qi certified.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TOQi
Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.