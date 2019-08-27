Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This all-season balm softens and smooths chapped, rough lips. Made by blending beeswax and coconut oil with hemp seed and hemp root oil, this soothing formula creates a barrier that seals in moisture and protects against the elements. Expect a cool, refreshing feel.
on August 27th, 2019
Love the coconut and castor oil in this.
on August 13th, 2019
Awesome lip balm, so hydrating.
on August 9th, 2019
Great lip balm. Never without it.