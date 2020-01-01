 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. URSA Peanut Butter Breath Live Resin

URSA Peanut Butter Breath Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

$40.00MSRP

Peanut Butter Breath is a savory-smelling cross of Dosido x Mendo Breath bred by Thug Pug Genetics. Besides its extra-strong amounts of the usual suspects (Limonene, Myrcene and Beta Caryophyllene) - this live resin features Humelene (5.3 mg/g), Linalool (4.2 mg/g), Bisabolol (2.3 mg/g), Fenchol (2.1 mg/g), Terpineol (1.8 mg/g), and Ocimene (1.3 mg/g).

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath

Terpenes
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Also known as Peanut Butter Cup, this strain crosses Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Breath creates a unique peanut butter terpene profile that is nutty and earthy when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain is noted for a sedating high that will bring you down into a quality state of relaxation.

About this brand

From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.