URSA Peanut Butter Breath Live Resin
by URSA ExtractsWrite a review
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Peanut Butter Breath is a savory-smelling cross of Dosido x Mendo Breath bred by Thug Pug Genetics. Besides its extra-strong amounts of the usual suspects (Limonene, Myrcene and Beta Caryophyllene) - this live resin features Humelene (5.3 mg/g), Linalool (4.2 mg/g), Bisabolol (2.3 mg/g), Fenchol (2.1 mg/g), Terpineol (1.8 mg/g), and Ocimene (1.3 mg/g).
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Also known as Peanut Butter Cup, this strain crosses Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Breath creates a unique peanut butter terpene profile that is nutty and earthy when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain is noted for a sedating high that will bring you down into a quality state of relaxation.