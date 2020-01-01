 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
URSA Extracts

Explore the Terp Universe

About URSA Extracts

URSA was built to transport you from one flavor nebula to another and improve your life through otherworldly experiences. We accomplish our overall mission of demolishing boredom with our full-spectrum concentrates that feature 69-98% THC and strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes from the master growers of Humboldt County. When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Come with us to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and transformational bliss.

Available in

United States, California