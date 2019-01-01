About this product
Green Cush (a.k.a. Green Crack named by Snoop Dogg) is a Sativa-dominant feminized cannabis hybrid that was bred by inbreeding Skunk #1. The Green Cush strain has made quite the impression on cannabis consumers everywhere, quickly becoming an industry standard. She is a relatively easy strain to grow and a good choice for newcomers to cultivation. It can flourish indoors or out, although outdoor growing requires a stable source of sunlight and consistent temperatures between 22-26º Celcius. She is very fast flowering. The buds of Green Cush live up to the name with their distinctive bright green hues, signature burnt orange hairs, an Indica-like compact and dense bud structure. Growers should take care to properly cure the harvested buds in order to preserve Green Cush’s taste and potency. Green Cush has a sweet flavor with tropical and citrus notes. Despite mostly Indica physical characteristics, Green Cush has a strong and buzzy Sativa high. It provides users with a boost of energy that soon manifests as a cerebral mindset, making this an excellent wake and bake strain.
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.