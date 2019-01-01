 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Green Cush

by Variety Of Cannabis

About this product

Green Cush (a.k.a. Green Crack named by Snoop Dogg) is a Sativa-dominant feminized cannabis hybrid that was bred by inbreeding Skunk #1. The Green Cush strain has made quite the impression on cannabis consumers everywhere, quickly becoming an industry standard. She is a relatively easy strain to grow and a good choice for newcomers to cultivation. It can flourish indoors or out, although outdoor growing requires a stable source of sunlight and consistent temperatures between 22-26º Celcius. She is very fast flowering. The buds of Green Cush live up to the name with their distinctive bright green hues, signature burnt orange hairs, an Indica-like compact and dense bud structure. Growers should take care to properly cure the harvested buds in order to preserve Green Cush’s taste and potency. Green Cush has a sweet flavor with tropical and citrus notes. Despite mostly Indica physical characteristics, Green Cush has a strong and buzzy Sativa high. It provides users with a boost of energy that soon manifests as a cerebral mindset, making this an excellent wake and bake strain.

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.