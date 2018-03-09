About this product

Green Cush (a.k.a. Green Crack named by Snoop Dogg) is a Sativa-dominant feminized cannabis hybrid that was bred by inbreeding Skunk #1.

The Green Cush strain has made quite the impression on cannabis consumers everywhere, quickly becoming an industry standard. She is a relatively easy strain to grow and a good choice for newcomers to cultivation. It can flourish indoors or out, although outdoor growing requires a stable source of sunlight and consistent temperatures between 22-26º Celcius. She is very fast flowering. The buds of Green Cush live up to the name with their distinctive bright green hues, signature burnt orange hairs, an Indica-like compact and dense bud structure. Growers should take care to properly cure the harvested buds in order to preserve Green Cush’s taste and potency.

Green Cush has a sweet flavor with tropical and citrus notes. Despite mostly Indica physical characteristics, Green Cush has a strong and buzzy Sativa high. It provides users with a boost of energy that soon manifests as a cerebral mindset, making this an excellent wake and bake strain.