Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sharply dressed with chocolate chips and chewy cranberries, the Chipster is accessorized with just a touch of sea salt. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg CBD and 25mg THC. 10 cookies per pouch. This delicious smile enhancer is 100% vegan and loves to brag about it. Made with COCONUT OIL, VEGAN. DOSING Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.
Be the first to review this product.