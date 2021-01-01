About this product

Sharply dressed with chocolate chips and chewy cranberries, the Chipster is accessorized with just a touch of sea salt. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg CBD and 25mg THC. 10 cookies per pouch. This delicious smile enhancer is 100% vegan and loves to brag about it. Made with COCONUT OIL, VEGAN.



DOSING

Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.