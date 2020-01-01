 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Hippie 100mg 10-pack

by Venice Cookie Company

Venice Cookie Company Edibles Snack Foods The Hippie 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Trail mix. Granola. Oats. This vegan beauty makes love, not war. With peanut butter and dried cherries, it’s so good, it’ll make you want to hug a tree. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg THC. 10mg THC per cookie. 10 cookies per pouch. VEGAN. DOSING Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.

About this brand

From Gluten-Free to Vegan, there's a little something for everyone on our shelves