Mdbudman
on November 18th, 2018
In my top five. Reminds me of true og or quantum kush. The best tasting with high thc level. Hard to find here.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Corleone Kush - The Don is a backcross cut of our original Corleone Kush exclusive to verano™. This strain is a mostly indica hybrid cannabis strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush genetics. This potent strain flowers in 8 weeks and produces dense flowers. Its heavy indica properties make Corleone Kush an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.
