 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Tygh Dream

White Tygh Dream

by White Tygh Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.01
White Tygh Farms Cannabis Flower White Tygh Dream

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This strain transports all of us back in time when cannabis grew freely on the banks of a river in Afghanistan. This strain was meticulously bred-back to its original state. It has a citrus note that leaves you with a clean, refreshing finish. The THC content ranges from 31.88% – 34.00%.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

OxnardCA805

I love this strain! The smell is great, and the taste is as well. I like this one esp. for relaxing at night and no focus more and before bed time. The best indica I know so far! But just know, you can only find this one in Oregon.

About this strain

White Tygh Dream

White Tygh Dream

White Tygh Dream is White Tygh Farms’ flagship strain. This Afghani landrace was planted and meticulously cultivated in Oregon’s Tygh Valley, and it’s said to possess archetypal indica-dominant effects and outstanding potency. White Tyge Dream emits a well-rounded bouquet of citrus and earthen, floral notes with a clean, savory finish. This strain has been utilized for minor pain, insomnia, anxiety, and stress, and will inevitably lead you closer to rest with continued consumption.   

About this brand

White Tygh Farms Logo
Traversing the foothills of Mount Hood, you come to our farm that drops into the Tygh Valley. With surrounding hills, both the Deschutes and the White River converge, spilling over, adding to the beautiful scene.