Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This strain transports all of us back in time when cannabis grew freely on the banks of a river in Afghanistan. This strain was meticulously bred-back to its original state. It has a citrus note that leaves you with a clean, refreshing finish. The THC content ranges from 31.88% – 34.00%.
on August 28th, 2017
I love this strain! The smell is great, and the taste is as well. I like this one esp. for relaxing at night and no focus more and before bed time. The best indica I know so far! But just know, you can only find this one in Oregon.
White Tygh Dream is White Tygh Farms’ flagship strain. This Afghani landrace was planted and meticulously cultivated in Oregon’s Tygh Valley, and it’s said to possess archetypal indica-dominant effects and outstanding potency. White Tyge Dream emits a well-rounded bouquet of citrus and earthen, floral notes with a clean, savory finish. This strain has been utilized for minor pain, insomnia, anxiety, and stress, and will inevitably lead you closer to rest with continued consumption.