White Tygh Farms
White Tygh Dream
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
This strain transports all of us back in time when cannabis grew freely on the banks of a river in Afghanistan. This strain was meticulously bred-back to its original state. It has a citrus note that leaves you with a clean, refreshing finish. The THC content ranges from 31.88% – 34.00%.
White Tygh Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
85% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
71% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
71% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
71% of people say it helps with anxiety
