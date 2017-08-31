Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand White Tygh Farms

White Tygh Farms

White Tygh Dream

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

About this product

This strain transports all of us back in time when cannabis grew freely on the banks of a river in Afghanistan. This strain was meticulously bred-back to its original state. It has a citrus note that leaves you with a clean, refreshing finish. The THC content ranges from 31.88% – 34.00%.

White Tygh Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
85% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
71% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
71% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
71% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!