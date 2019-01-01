 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. 150mg Freeze Dried Organic Banana Slices

150mg Freeze Dried Organic Banana Slices

by Wholest

Write a review
Wholest Edibles Snack Foods 150mg Freeze Dried Organic Banana Slices
Wholest Edibles Snack Foods 150mg Freeze Dried Organic Banana Slices

About this product

As a true to nature company, we recognize the absence of healthy, natural and easily digestible medicine in today’s market. We would like to introduce you to our solution: medicated dehydrated fruit slices. Our freeze dried organic banana slices are the perfect option for health conscious patients who do not want copious amounts of sugar in their medicine. Each slice is microdosed with 5mg of our full spectrum cannabis oil allowing patients to have total control of how much they’d like to consume. Each 4 oz tin contains 150mg of our signature cannabis oil which tests at 85+% total cannabinoids, which means each slice contains at least 4.25mg of cannabinoids. Patients can consume a slice or three for a metered microdosing experience, or those will higher tolerances can eat as many as they’d like without worrying about their caloric intake. Our banana slices are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and contain no refined or added sugars. There are only two ingredients: USDA organic freeze dried bananas and cannabis oil made from organic flowers free of pesticides, microbials, or residual solvents. They are perfect for on the go discretely elevating patients’ days, or simply unwinding after a long day at work. Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids Gluten free, organic, vegan, non-GMO 30 5mg banana slices for a total of 150mg per tin Convenient discrete recyclable package Shelf stable for over 3 months Microdosing allows patients to reliably dial in their dosage for their own unique tolerances and desired experiences

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wholest Logo
We are a team of veteran cannabis enthusiasts and activists who recognized the absence of consistent high quality cannabis medicinal products. Our combined experience has taught us about the diverse range of cannabinoids and terpenes which interact dynamically within the cannabis plant to provide precise and thorough benefits. We aim to deliver that same multi-dimensional and intricate relationship through our unique products. Our extracts are created by top chemists and researchers whose devotion to clean medicine motivated them to develop the first and only full spectrum distillate on the market. Our philosophy is to stay as true to nature as possible and only use the best products and processes available to us. We are not simply a crude oil refinery like many companies; we always start with locally sourced fresh flowers, doing so allows us to control our quality on an unprecedented level in the cannabis distillate market. Our extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Fresh flower extractions means that the cannabinoids remain just as potent as they were on the day of harvest. The materials used to create our products never touch any hydrocarbons, pesticides, or other harsh contaminants commonly found in various steps of other productions. Extracting cannabinoids is a complex process, distillate companies recognize this and most choose to simply extract THC with CO2. Our chemists were not satisfied with such a simple isolation and elected to create their own organic red wine based ethanol to capture the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes that this magical plant offers. We are the purest full spectrum distillate on the market and as such our products are as true to the plant as one can get. We work rigorously to ensure our products meet or exceed industry standards for safety, quality, and potency. Just like our strain specific extractions, each batch is independently tested by certified labs in order to ensure our products are free of any pesticides, microbials, solvents, or any other impurities.