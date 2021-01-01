About this product

As a true to nature company, we recognize the absence of healthy, natural and easily digestible medicine in today’s market. We would like to introduce you to our solution: medicated dehydrated fruit slices. Our freeze dried organic banana slices are the perfect option for health conscious patients who do not want copious amounts of sugar in their medicine. Each slice is microdosed with 5mg of our full spectrum cannabis oil allowing patients to have total control of how much they’d like to consume. Each 4 oz tin contains 150mg of our signature cannabis oil which tests at 85+% total cannabinoids, which means each slice contains at least 4.25mg of cannabinoids. Patients can consume a slice or three for a metered microdosing experience, or those will higher tolerances can eat as many as they’d like without worrying about their caloric intake.



Our banana slices are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and contain no refined or added sugars. There are only two ingredients: USDA organic freeze dried bananas and cannabis oil made from organic flowers free of pesticides, microbials, or residual solvents. They are perfect for on the go discretely elevating patients’ days, or simply unwinding after a long day at work.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

Gluten free, organic, vegan, non-GMO

30 5mg banana slices for a total of 150mg per tin

Convenient discrete recyclable package

Shelf stable for over 3 months

Microdosing allows patients to reliably dial in their dosage for their own unique tolerances and desired experiences